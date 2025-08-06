IADC Team Member Joseph Washington is Running 50 Miles in 50 States to Support Homeless Veterans

IADC Senior Coordinator Joseph Washington, a U.S. Army combat veteran and native Houstonian, is on a personal mission to help improve the lives of homeless veterans. His latest project, the “50 Miles in 50 States” campaign, is aimed at spotlighting the problem of veteran homelessness while providing much needed mental and physical healthcare services for the nation’s most deserving citizens. His intention is to raise funds for homeless veterans then pass the baton to state and local organizations that will expand the cause through service projects and fundraising events.

To do this, Joseph plans to run 50 miles in 50 states and raise $50,000. Aside from running a mile in each state, Joseph is also meeting with city leadership—including the major, city council, and others—to discuss the issues at hand and hopefully spark action. A documentary is being filmed as part of the campaign. While in each state, Joseph and his film crew will follow a homeless vet for a day and get their story.

Joseph has completed his run in 7 states, with Washington, D.C., and Virginia as the latest stops. During his recent trip to D.C. and Virginia, Joseph met with legislative aides of Representative Derrick Van Orden (R-3-WI) and Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS), the Chairmen of the U.S. House and Senate Veterans Affairs Committees. He also met with Senator John Cornyn (R-TX), a fellow Texan.

If you’re interested in learning more or donating to this cause, please visit the website of Joseph’s nonprofit, In Their Shoes, Inc.