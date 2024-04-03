IADC Team Member Attends 1st Basin United Facilitator Course of 2024

DRILLBITS
The first Basin United Facilitator Course of 2024 was held in May. IADC team member Joseph Washington attended the course to observe and learn more about the facilitation process, which provided the opportunity for deeper relationship building in the region. A total of 12 people took this specific course. 

The Basin United Facilitator Course is designed to enhance instructors’ skills in facilitating interactive learning environments grounded in best practices for adult learning theory. This course provides a robust 2 days of professional development in facilitated learning. It’s designed for instructors who will be facilitating the Building the Basin: Safety Leadership course, as well as other IADC certified instructors aiming to improve their facilitation skills in the classroom.

Since the program’s launch in May 2021, IADC is proud to have accredited over 60 companies to deliver Basin United and to have certified over 25,000 trainees.

BASIN UNITED

Basin United is an industry board comprised of onshore upstream stakeholder companies that are committed to improving safety performance in the Permian Basin. Additionally, the Basin United Program is a system of guidelines, expectations, and materials designed to guide industry professionals in developing and delivering the recognized standards of field employee orientation and supervisor safety leadership.

There are two “Building the Basin” course options: 1) Fundamental Safety Orientation and 2) Safety Leadership.

  • The Fundamental Safety Orientation course can also be delivered in combination with the RigPass program, resulting in both a RigPass and Basin United certification.

For more information, visit the Basin United FAQ page or email us at basinunited@iadc.org.

IADC Accreditation

