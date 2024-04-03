IADC Team Member Attends 1st Basin United Facilitator Course of 2024

The first Basin United Facilitator Course of 2024 was held in May. IADC team member Joseph Washington attended the course to observe and learn more about the facilitation process, which provided the opportunity for deeper relationship building in the region. A total of 12 people took this specific course.

The Basin United Facilitator Course is designed to enhance instructors’ skills in facilitating interactive learning environments grounded in best practices for adult learning theory. This course provides a robust 2 days of professional development in facilitated learning. It’s designed for instructors who will be facilitating the Building the Basin: Safety Leadership course, as well as other IADC certified instructors aiming to improve their facilitation skills in the classroom.

Since the program’s launch in May 2021, IADC is proud to have accredited over 60 companies to deliver Basin United and to have certified over 25,000 trainees.