IADC Suez University Student Chapter Opens Year with 150 New Members

The IADC Suez University Student Chapter (SUSC) started its 2026/27 season in October with a two-round recruitment drive and an Opening Party that welcomed members old and new.

A Strong Response to Recruitment

The chapter ran recruitment in two rounds, from 11 to 18 October and from 25 to 28 October. The second round was extended by three days to make room for more new members. Of 240 applicants, 150 joined the chapter, an acceptance rate of 62.5%. Applicants registered for the committee of their choice, completed a task and took part in a short interview.

New members are now spread across 7 segments and 11 committees, from data analysis and digital development to the chapter magazine, academy and media teams, with at least 10 members in each committee. They will next be introduced to their committees and attend an orientation session on the chapter, its code of ethics and what they will learn in the year ahead.

Kicking Off the Season Together

About 110 attendees gathered at Idea Space, Suez University, on 27 October for the chapter’s Opening Party. The afternoon began with a 90-minute Open Fun Zone where attendees could meet the chapter and each other. The president and segment managers then officially opened the season, and teams competed in three games: Reverse Rush, Know It All and How Many Can You? The event closed with cake, coffee and a group photo.

The chapter thanked BGS Energy Services, the event’s Platinum Sponsor, along with every student who applied, every attendee and the organizing team that made both events possible.