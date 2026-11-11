IADC Southeast Asia Chapter Holds 2026 Annual General Meeting in Singapore

The IADC Southeast Asia Chapter (SEAC) held its 2026 Annual General Meeting and Networking Luncheon on 29 October at the Pan Pacific Singapore.

Terrence Teo of Westwood Global Energy Group presented the rig market outlook, and Ben Gedge of Regional Marine & Engineering examined the shift toward MPD-capable rigs. Chit Hlaing, IADC Regional Director – Asia Pacific, shared global IADC updates and led an open forum on regional challenges.

Treasurer Clarence Leong reported six new members in 2026, bringing the total to 41. Leadership also reviewed HSE and Supply Chain subcommittee work and ongoing advocacy with the Indonesian Petroleum Association on cabotage regulations. Members elected 2027 officers, renewed SEAC’s IPA Associate Membership, approved sponsorship of the 5th Annual Safety Awards Gala and set 2027 dues at USD 1,000 per year.

The meeting closed with networking over lunch at Edge.