IADC PDEU Student Chapter Tours Nabors Facility in Dubai

Members of the IADC PDEU Student Chapter visited the Nabors facility in Dubai alongside their attendance at the IADC Middle East Drilling Conference in Abu Dhabi.

The Nabors Dubai team led students on a tour of the facility, offering an interactive look at the company’s operations and technologies and the career opportunities available across the energy industry.

Nabors thanked its Dubai team for making the visit a meaningful experience, and the students for their enthusiasm, curiosity and thoughtful participation. Visits like this one give future energy professionals a valuable view of the industry they are preparing to join.