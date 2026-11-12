IADC PDEU Student Chapter Launches ‘Well Said’ Podcast

The IADC PDEU Student Chapter has launched a podcast titled, “Well Said.” The student-led series connects experienced professionals from drilling, oil and gas, and the broader energy industry with the students and young professionals who will follow them.

Each episode features a conversation with an industry leader. The aim is to bring practical knowledge, career insights, technology developments and perspectives on the changing energy landscape closer to the next generation.

The inaugural episode features Narayan Ramaswami, CEO of Jindal Drilling, who shares his professional journey, his industry experience and his insights into the oil and gas sector.

The chapter sees Well Said as a way to strengthen ties between IADC Student Chapters, industry professionals and the wider IADC community, in line with IADC’s broader goal of connecting students with the global drilling industry.

Watch the podcast and learn more on YouTube and Instagram.