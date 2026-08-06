IADC North Sea Chapter Welcomes New Leaders

Welcome to the newest leaders of the IADC North Sea Chapter:

Chair – Stuart Sutherland , Vice President Well Services UK at Odfjell Technology

Vice Chair – Bram van Zelm, Operations Manager at Valaris Limited

Commenting on his new role, Stuart said, “This position is both a privilege and a responsibility that I take very seriously. My objective is to advocate on behalf of the drilling community and the wider industry by amplifying their voice and ensuring our industry continues to play a vital role in delivering a secure, sustainable future.”

Bram expressed, “After years of volatility, the disruption of Covid, the resulting loss of so much hard-won knowledge and experience, and the impact of the current UK government policy, we need the collective strength of IADC more than ever to tackle the issues no single organisation can address alone. For me, this is about giving something back to an industry that has given me so much – and making sure we support one another and stay adaptable as our work continues to evolve.”

Congratulations!! We look forward to working with both of you and seeing the North Sea Chapter continue to flourish under your guidance.