IADC Members Advocate for O&G Industry in Washington, D.C.

IADC’s Spring Washington, D.C., Fly-In took place 15-17 May 2024. A group of 19 IADC Members and personnel traveled to the U.S. capital together to advocate on behalf of the oil and gas industry. The group met with key legislators to discuss current industry trends, challenges, and opportunities. They advocated for policies that support the continued prosperity and viability of the oil and gas sector, while fostering open dialogue and strengthening the industry’s voice on Capitol Hill.

The main message on this trip was that the industry C.A.R.E.S. – we provide energy that’s Clean, Affordable, Reliable, and Efficient, and we’re committed to doing so in increasingly Sustainable ways.

The IADC group arranged individual meetings with the following 24 Members of Congress: