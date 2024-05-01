IADC Members Advocate for O&G Industry in Washington, D.C.

DRILLBITS
IADC’s Spring Washington, D.C., Fly-In took place 15-17 May 2024. A group of 19 IADC Members and personnel traveled to the U.S. capital together to advocate on behalf of the oil and gas industry. The group met with key legislators to discuss current industry trends, challenges, and opportunities. They advocated for policies that support the continued prosperity and viability of the oil and gas sector, while fostering open dialogue and strengthening the industry’s voice on Capitol Hill.

The main message on this trip was that the industry C.A.R.E.S. – we provide energy that’s Clean, Affordable, Reliable, and Efficient, and we’re committed to doing so in increasingly Sustainable ways. 

The IADC group arranged individual meetings with the following 24 Members of Congress:

Senator John Barrasso (R-WY) Representative Stephanie Bice (R-OK)
Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) Representative Buddy Carter (R-GA)
Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) Representative John Curtis (R-UT)
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) Representative Lizzie Fletcher (D-TX)
Senator James Lankford (R-OK) Representative Vincente Gonzalez (D-TX)
Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) Representative Morgan Luttrell (R-TX)
Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) Representative Jay Obernolte (R-CA)
Senator Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM) Representative Mary Peltola (D-AK)
Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) Representative August Pfluger (R-TX)
Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) Representative Marc Veasey (D-TX)
Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS) Representative Randy Weber (R-TX)
Representative Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) Representative Ryan Zinke (R-MT)

Participating IADC Member companies included:

ONSHORE DRILLING CONTRACTORS
Citadel Drilling Ltd.
Cactus Drilling Co
Latshaw Drilling
Helmerich & Payne
Unit Drilling Company

OFFSHORE DRILLING CONTRACTORS
Diamond Offshore
Noble Corporation
Enterprise Offshore Drilling 
Transocean
Seadrill

DRILLING SERVICES
NOV

The Washington, D.C., fly-in event is one of the many ways IADC helps shape policy and legislation that is both fair and sensible. This can be achieved by communicating with regulators to improve regulatory practices and proactively educating regulatory and legislative bodies. IADC serves as a unified voice for the global drilling industry, facilitating impactful advocacy across the growing number of countries where drilling operations take place. 

