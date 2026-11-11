DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




IADC Lexicon Featured Term for November 2026

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The IADC Lexicon is an oil and gas dictionary of upstream-related terms, which, unlike conventional glossaries, are official definitions drawn from legislation, regulation and regulatory guidance, standards (global, national and regional), IADC guidelines, and Well Control Institute. Terms often have multiple definitions from different sources.

This month’s featured term is:

Tribocharging

Generation of electrostatic charge caused by moving contact of one insulating material over another.

Source: ISO 14692-1:2017, Petroleum and natural gas industries — Glass-reinforced plastics (GRP) piping — Part 1: Vocabulary, symbols, applications and materials, Second Edition, August 2017. Global Standards

Go to IADC Lexicon

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