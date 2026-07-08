DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




IADC Lexicon Featured Term for July 2026

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The IADC Lexicon is an oil and gas dictionary of upstream-related terms, which, unlike conventional glossaries, are official definitions drawn from legislation, regulation and regulatory guidance, standards (global, national and regional), IADC guidelines, and Well Control Institute. Terms often have multiple definitions from different sources.

This month’s featured term is:

Gasket-Retaining Load

Portion of the clamping load required to offset the separating force the gasket exerts on the hubs when pressurized.

Source: API SPEC 16A, Specification for Drill-through Equipment, Third Edition, June 2004 (Errata/Supplement November 2004). Global Standards

Go to IADC Lexicon

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