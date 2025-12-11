IADC Lexicon Featured Term for December 2025

The IADC Lexicon is an oil and gas dictionary of upstream-related terms, which, unlike conventional glossaries, are official definitions drawn from legislation, regulation and regulatory guidance, standards (global, national and regional), IADC guidelines, and Well Control Institute. Terms often have multiple definitions from different sources.

A drilling technique used to drill without returns while sacrificial fluid is continuously pumped down drill string and the annulus to avoid all possibility of formation fluid migrating to the surface. Open-hole formation is taking all injected (sacrificial) fluid and drilled cuttings without surface pressure assistance.

Source: ABS Guide for Classification and Certification of Managed Pressure Drilling Systems, September 2017. Global Standards