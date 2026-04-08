IADC Lexicon Featured Term for April 2026

The IADC Lexicon is an oil and gas dictionary of upstream-related terms, which, unlike conventional glossaries, are official definitions drawn from legislation, regulation and regulatory guidance, standards (global, national and regional), IADC guidelines, and Well Control Institute. Terms often have multiple definitions from different sources.

This month’s featured term is:

The process by which hydraulic pressure is applied to a casing, workstring, or tubing, to force fluids, such as cement, outside the wellbore. Annular returns may be prevented by closing the casinghead valves. A packer is not run in the well. Therefore, the inner casing wall is exposed to the pumping pressures.



Source: API BULLETIN E3, Environmental Guidance Document: Well Abandonment and Inactive Well Practices for U.S. Exploration and Production Operations, First Edition, January 1993 (Reaffirmed June 2000). Global Standards