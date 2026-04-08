IADC Lexicon Featured Term for April 2026

The process by which hydraulic pressure is applied to a casing, workstring, or tubing, to force fluids, such as cement, outside the wellbore. Annular returns may be prevented by closing the casinghead valves. A packer is not run in the well. Therefore, the inner casing wall is exposed to the pumping pressures.
Source: API BULLETIN E3, Environmental Guidance Document: Well Abandonment and Inactive Well Practices for U.S. Exploration and Production Operations, First Edition, January 1993 (Reaffirmed June 2000). Global Standards