IADC is a Proud Institutional Support for ROG.e 2026

IADC is glad to be an Institutional Support for ROG.e 2026. Established for over more than four decades, ROG.e is recognized as one of the most prestigious and influential forums on the global energy agenda, bringing together leaders, experts, and change-makers in a strategic environment for knowledge generation, high-level networking, and business opportunities.

Under the theme “Energy Evolution for a Sustainable Future,” the 2026 edition expands its format and positions itself as the largest energy festival in the world, promoting four days of immersive experiences, high-level networking, strategic content, and international business development.

ROG.e 2026 will take place from 21-24 September 2026 at Riocentro in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. IADC is pleased to join this important initiative as an Institutional Supporter, strengthening dialogue and the joint construction of the future of energy.