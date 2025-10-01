IADC IIT (ISM) Student Chapter to Host “From Core to Reservoir: Workshop on Special Core Analysis (SCAL)”

The IADC Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Student Chapter is organizing an upcoming centenary workshop in collaboration with the SPE IIT (ISM) Student Chapter and the IIT (ISM) Dhanbad Department of Petroleum Engineering. This hybrid event titled “From Core to Reservoir: Workshop on Special Core Analysis (SCAL)” will be held 1-2 November.

The workshop is designed for students, researchers, and industry professionals, and will provide valuable insights into modern workflows and methodologies shaping the oil and gas sector. It’s intended to provide participants with practical insights into SCAL methodologies such as wettability, capillary pressure, and relative permeability, while also addressing data integration into reservoir simulation.