IADC Houston Chapter’s 2026 Events Calendar

The IADC Houston Chapter invites you to attend one of their upcoming events in 2026: 

  • 10 February: Luncheon with Tim Duncan, Founder & past CEO, Talos Energy 
    • 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
    • Petroleum Club of Houston 
    • Register here 
  • 27 March: Annual Oilfield Charity Shoot 
    • 8:00 am – 12:00 pm 
    • Westside Sporting Ground 
    • Register here 
  • 8 April: DrillersPAC Luncheon 
    • Petroleum Club of Houston
  • 7 May: Contractor Panel & Happy Hour
    • Petroleum Club of Houston
  • 26 August: Operator Panel in conjunction with API
    • Petroleum Club of Houston
  • 11 September: Annual Golf Tournament 
    • Cypresswood Golf Club 
  • 28 October: Luncheon with Roddie Mackenzie, 2026 IADC Chairman, CEO & EVP at Transocean 
    • Petroleum Club of Houston 

You can register for Houston Chapter events, become a Member, or renew your membership on the IADC Houston Chapter website

IADC Houston Chapter - LinkedIn

