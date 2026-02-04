IADC Houston Chapter’s 2026 Events Calendar

The IADC Houston Chapter invites you to attend one of their upcoming events in 2026:

10 February : Luncheon with Tim Duncan, Founder & past CEO, Talos Energy 11:00 am – 1:00 pm Petroleum Club of Houston here Register



27 March : Annual Oilfield Charity Shoot 8:00 am – 12:00 pm Westside Sporting Ground here Register



8 April : DrillersPAC Luncheon Petroleum Club of Houston



7 May : Contractor Panel & Happy Hour Petroleum Club of Houston



26 August : Operator Panel in conjunction with API Petroleum Club of Houston



11 September : Annual Golf Tournament Cypresswood Golf Club



28 October : Luncheon with Roddie Mackenzie, 2026 IADC Chairman, CEO & EVP at Transocean Petroleum Club of Houston



You can register for Houston Chapter events, become a Member, or renew your membership on the IADC Houston Chapter website.