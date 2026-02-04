IADC Houston Chapter’s 2026 Events Calendar

The IADC Houston Chapter invites you to attend one of their upcoming events in 2026:
- 10 February: Luncheon with Tim Duncan, Founder & past CEO, Talos Energy
- 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
- Petroleum Club of Houston
- Register here
- 27 March: Annual Oilfield Charity Shoot
- 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
- Westside Sporting Ground
- Register here
- 8 April: DrillersPAC Luncheon
- Petroleum Club of Houston
- 7 May: Contractor Panel & Happy Hour
- Petroleum Club of Houston
- 26 August: Operator Panel in conjunction with API
- Petroleum Club of Houston
- 11 September: Annual Golf Tournament
- Cypresswood Golf Club
- 28 October: Luncheon with Roddie Mackenzie, 2026 IADC Chairman, CEO & EVP at Transocean
- Petroleum Club of Houston
You can register for Houston Chapter events, become a Member, or renew your membership on the IADC Houston Chapter website.