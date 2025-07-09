IADC Celebrates Anniversary at World Drilling with 500+ Attendees

The 2025 IADC World Drilling Conference and Exhibition took place 10-11 June at the Beurs van Berlage in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Thank you to the 500+ attendees who joined us for 2 days of exceptional presentations, lively discussions, and top-tier networking. A highlight for us was celebrating our 85th anniversary with our Members during a special reception.

Congratulations to Scott Farmer Darren Sutherland for receiving Exemplary Service Awards at this year’s conference! Thank you both for your outstanding commitment to the betterment of this industry.

Opening and keynote presentations were given by:

Kevin Neveu , 2025 IADC Chairman; President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Precision Drilling

Thomas Gautherot , Vice President Drilling & Wells, TotalEnergies

Roddie Mackenzie, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, Transocean

IADC gladly sponsored 9 students and 1 professor from the Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, and the University of Boumerdes.