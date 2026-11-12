IADC Caspian Chapter Holds First Executive Advisory Board Meeting

The IADC Caspian Chapter held its first Executive Advisory Board meeting on 22 October 2026, a step toward stronger regional collaboration and knowledge sharing across the drilling and well construction industry.

Led by Chapter Chairman Samir Mollayev, the Board reviewed global IADC updates, assessed the chapter’s progress toward its objectives and discussed strategic priorities. Members also discussed plans to establish an IADC Caspian Student Community to support the next generation of industry talent, and began early preparations for the 2027 Technical Conference and Exhibition.

The chapter connects drilling contractors, service companies and operators across the Caspian region and remains focused on collaboration, innovation and the sector’s continued growth.

Executive Advisory Board members: Hisham Zebian, Samir Mollayev, Elliot Gray, Anar Aliyev, Bahtiyar Hasanov, Shaig Khanlarov, Yanis Levzhinskiy, Gerard Dennehy and Farid Umudlu.