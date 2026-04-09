IADC Attends Rystad Energy Policy & Market Forum in Washington, DC

On 5 March 2026, Joe Lillis, IADC’s Vice President of Policy, attended an industry event hosted by Rystad Energy in Washington, DC, bringing together experts from across government, energy markets, and the private sector to discuss the evolving global energy landscape. The day-long forum explored the intersection of policy, market realities, and emerging demand trends shaping the future of energy.

Joe noted that the discussions offered valuable insights into the rapidly evolving energy landscape, particularly around data-center electricity demand, critical minerals supply chains, and the geopolitical forces shaping global energy markets.