IADC Attends 12th Session of IMO Ship Design & Construction Subcommittee

During the week of 19 January, IADC attended the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) 12th annual Ship Design & Construction Subcommittee session. The session covered various design and construction topics affecting all vessel types, including Mobile Offshore Drilling Units (MODUs).

IADC participated in a working group focused on clarifying safety requirements for equipment installed near hazardous zones on MODUs. The group developed clearer standards for preventing explosive atmospheres during well control incidents that may occur during drilling operations.

Working with IMO member countries and other Non-Governmental Observer organizations, IADC helped draft new safety provisions. These will be reviewed for final approval at the IMO’s Maritime Safety Committee meeting in May 2026. If approved, the provisions would take effect on 1 January 2027, and would govern how certain shipboard equipment operates during emergency shutdown procedures to reduce explosion risks.

IADC was glad to participate in this working group and will continue working with member experts on this initiative.

IADC’s History with IMO

Since 1975, IADC has retained its observer delegate status at IMO. One of two upstream oil and gas associations having such access, IADC is prominently recognized and frequently referenced by the global maritime community for its specialization and proficiency in Mobile Offshore Drilling Units (MODUs) concerns. IMO member countries regularly consult with IADC on safety and environmental matters unique to MODUs.