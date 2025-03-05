IADC and Suez University Student Chapter Attend EGYPES 2025

The 2025 EGYPES – Egypt Energy Show took place in Cairo from 17-19 February. IADC and Drilling Contractor were proud to be a Supporting Association and Media Partner for the event. Hisham Zebian, VP – Eastern Hemisphere, represented IADC at EGYPES again this year.

Held under the theme Building a secure and sustainable energy future, EGYPES 2025 united global energy leaders, policymakers, and industry pioneers to redefine energy systems, advance sustainable energy transformations, and unlock opportunities for regional progress in the backdrop of global energy transition.

IADC sponsored students from the IADC Suez University Student Chapter to attend the event, which provided an exceptional opportunity for networking and learning. The Chapter had the opportunity to proudly present its first annual technical magazine, Petro Gate (Issue 1), showcasing the team’s dedication and hard work.

According to Maged Ahmady, IADC Suez Chapter Chairman: