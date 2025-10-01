IADC Accreditation Launches “Empower” Program, Training Quality Visits Built on Partnership

IADC is launching a pilot initiative called the Empower Program, part of our commitment to advance training excellence across the industry. Through Empower, IADC seeks to strengthen engagement with accredited providers, gather real-world feedback, and identify opportunities to enhance the learner experience.

Empower is a collaborative training quality project that centers on relationship building and continuous improvement. It supports IADC’s goals of accreditation integrity, Member value, and training excellence, with the learner experience at the center. Empower uses supportive Training Quality Visits that help providers strengthen outcomes through observation, conversation, and shared reflection.

In classrooms and training yards, IADC shows up as a partner. We meet with providers, listen to instructors, and, when possible, hear directly from trainees. The goal is simple: build trust, understand what is working, and agree on next steps we will carry forward together. By sharing practical examples and proven practices, we help providers see what “great” can look like across the accreditation spectrum. The result is less time navigating paperwork and more time teaching, learning, and improving.

Elevating the trainee voice

Recent provider visits highlight the value of hearing directly from trainees. Their feedback, what landed and what did not, gives us timely insights that inform internal improvements. Feedback can be submitted by any member or training provider representative, student, or anonymous source. The goal is to turn observations into action. We received the following feedback from recent Empower visits:

“It was great having you in class. Your presence brought energy and insight, and the team appreciated the interaction. We value the chance to share feedback and look forward to working together again soon.”

“Your visit helped us refine our feedback process. We are aligned on versions and more focused on the trainee voice.”

What’s next?

We’re currently prioritizing programs and provider visits by region. We’ll be refining the pilot into a more focused initiative heading into 2026.

Interested in a visit or sharing ideas?

We want Empower to be useful for your team. To request a visit or suggest improvements, contact alma.roberts@iadc.org.