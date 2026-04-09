IADC Accreditation Achieves 20th Year of ISO Recertification

The IADC Accreditation department has reached an impressive milestone this year, securing ISO 9001:2015 certification for the 20th consecutive year. This distinguished achievement highlights two decades of unwavering commitment to excellence and quality management standards.

During this year’s rigorous two-day assessment by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), IADC once again demonstrated exceptional compliance across all operational areas. We’re proud to report that our team successfully satisfied all 83 ISO requirements without a single non-conformity – extending our record to an impressive 11 years without findings. This distinction reflects our ongoing dedication to continuous improvement and delivering superior value to our Members.

Throughout the years, our quality management approach has evolved through thoughtful integration of Member feedback and systematic process refinement. These efforts have consistently strengthened our programs, enhanced information integrity, and elevated the overall Member experience.

We extend our deepest appreciation to the entire Accreditation team for their exceptional diligence, professionalism, and commitment to quality throughout the past year. This achievement truly belongs to each team member who contributed to this outstanding record of excellence!