Houston Chapter’s April Luncheon Explores “The Underappreciation of Oil & Gas”

On 23 April, the IADC Houston Chapter held its April Luncheon exploring the theme “Misrepresentation Matters: The Underappreciation of Oil & Gas.” David Gibson of VDoorLocksmith and Russell Stewart of Oil and Gas Global Network gave enlightening presentations, then joined a dynamic panel discussion including Jamie Elrod and Kate Heiken of Flipping the Barrel.

The discussions highlighted how our industry is often misunderstood despite its crucial role in powering global progress. The speakers emphasized the need for better storytelling and advocacy to attract new talent and change public perception.