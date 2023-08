The IADC Houston Chapter invites you to attend their next luncheon on 23 August at the Petroleum Club of Houston. Andy Hendricks, Patterson-UTI President & CEO and 2023 IADC Chair, will share an industry outlook during the event. If you’re interested in joining, please make sure to register!

Date: 23 August 2023

Time: 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT

Location: The Petroleum Club of Houston – 1201 Louisiana Street, Houston, TX 77002