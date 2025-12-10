From the President: True leadership transcends title

IADC President Jason McFarland‘s latest editorial in the Nov/Dec issue of Drilling Contractor explores what it truly means to be a leader. Jason reflects on how leadership extends far beyond titles and organizational positions.

Drawing from a comment by Patterson-UTI COO Mike Holcomb at the recent IADC Annual General Meeting (AGM), Jason notes the distinction between having bosses and working for genuine leaders. As he explains, effective leadership comes down to fundamentals: looking after your people, listening to them, and empowering them with the resources they need to succeed.

During a panel discussion at AGM, participants emphasized that leadership isn’t tied to someone’s title. Anyone can positively influence those around them, regardless of their position on the org chart. Jason shares wisdom from an article his mentor Ken Fischer gave to him, which advises listening to and learning from everyone:

“The most creative ideas often come from the newest volunteer or staff member, because they don’t know what can’t be done.”

Good leaders shape organizational culture in meaningful ways. Rather than focusing on flashy perks, strong culture is built on how employees are valued, trusted, and encouraged to develop. This approach to leadership is accessible to everyone in the workplace.

Jason also connects these leadership principles to IADC as an organization, noting that the Association exists to serve its Members by empowering them and providing resources for lasting industry change.

In closing, Jason emphasizes that leadership is a daily choice in how we show up for colleagues and teams. He states,