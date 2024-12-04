From the President – The IADC team: Honoring our past, celebrating our future

In his latest editorial in the Nov/Dec issue of Drilling Contractor, IADC President Jason McFarland reflects on the Association’s journey as it approaches its 85th anniversary, highlighting the power of unity and collaboration within the drilling industry. McFarland takes a unique approach by turning the spotlight on the IADC’s dedicated Team of professionals who work tirelessly to support the Members.

Drawing inspiration from a long-treasured article given to him by his mentor, McFarland emphasizes the Team’s remarkable attitude of possibility, always asking “How are we going to get this done?” rather than saying something can’t be accomplished. He notes the organization’s lean but powerful structure, with just under 40 full-time employees across Houston, Washington, D.C., and Denver, complemented by global representatives.

A particularly striking aspect of IADC’s Team is its longevity, with over half of the U.S. staff having served for more than a decade, and approximately 15% employed for over 20 years! McFarland sees this as a testament to the organization’s culture of caring and collaboration.

Referencing the Association’s original 1940 mission, McFarland reaffirms IADC’s core purpose: to further the best interests of the drilling industry and provide effective service to those who employ them. He celebrates the organization’s unwavering commitment to its foundational vision, crediting both the passionate Members and the dedicated Team for maintaining this legacy.

As IADC approaches its milestone 85th year, McFarland expresses excitement about the future, emphasizing the collective achievements that have been possible through teamwork and shared dedication to the industry’s success.