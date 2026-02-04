From the Chairman: Your involvement directly impacts the collective success of our industry

In his first editorial as 2026 IADC Chairman, Roddie Mackenzie discusses the importance of actively participating in IADC and other industry organizations. In the article, which can be found in the Jan/Feb issue of Drilling Contractor, he states,

“One of my goals is to maximize what IADC can be and how much benefit we can bring YOU when WE, the members, fully engage.”

Roddie discusses resources that Members of IADC can access, such as receiving guidance on data ownership, having robust training programs available, and having representation in important political circles.

He then goes on to discuss in more detail potential benefits of being involved with industry bodies. First, he talks about the unparalleled networking opportunities, bringing in a personal example of when he and his family moved around the world. Additionally, participation can reflect positively on your company’s reputation with customers, employees, and potential recruits. Lastly, playing a role in shaping the industry’s trajectory is mentioned as one of the most impactful benefits.

Roddie explains,

“Active participants help determine the topics we discuss at conferences, the work that committees prioritize and the overall strategic focus of the organization. This goes way beyond simply paying dues and consuming resources — you’re literally helping direct where the industry pays attention and ensuring our longevity and prosperity as a collective benefit to the world.”

The article then explores how the culture at Transocean helps encourage employees to get involved with industry organizations such as IADC. Several employees are engaged as leaders for industry relations, and senior leadership leads by example and is actively involved in various ways.

According to Roddie,

“Our philosophy is simple: If we’re going to benefit from industry bodies, we have to contribute to them. Contributing to the subject matter is arguably as important, if not more important, than financial sponsorship alone.”

Roddie explains different ways and opportunities to get involved. In closing, he states,