First WellSharp University Graduates Receive Certification from Asia Pacific University

In December 2025, Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation (APU) produced the first group of students to receive an IADC WellSharp University certification! All three students—Maahika Malkani, Lucas Chiong, and Muhammad Satria Raafi Irvia—passed the exam with exceptional scores. This achievement is especially remarkable because APU is the first university approved to offer WellSharp University training, making this is the very first round of individuals to ever receive this student certification.

WellSharp University was created to meet the growing desire of colleges and universities to offer a reliable foundation of well control training knowledge to their students before they enter the workforce—equipping tomorrow’s leaders with critical safety skills while still in school.

Congratulations to these trailblazers and to APU for leading the way!