Event Updates from KFUPM Student Chapter

Well Control Challenge

On 10 November, the IADC King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals (KFUPM) Student Chapter hosted a Well Control Challenge in collaboration with the SPE KFUPM Student Chapter. The event took place using a state-of-the-art Drilling Simulator, under the supervision of Ahmed Alsabaa who served as judge of the competition.

A total of six competitive teams took part in this high-stakes challenge, demonstrating their knowledge, strategy, and teamwork in real-time drilling scenarios. Congratulations to the winning teams, and great job to everyone involved!