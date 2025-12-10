Event Updates from KFUPM Student Chapter

Well Control Challenge
On 10 November, the IADC King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals (KFUPM) Student Chapter hosted a Well Control Challenge in collaboration with the SPE KFUPM Student Chapter. The event took place using a state-of-the-art Drilling Simulator, under the supervision of Ahmed Alsabaa who served as judge of the competition.
A total of six competitive teams took part in this high-stakes challenge, demonstrating their knowledge, strategy, and teamwork in real-time drilling scenarios. Congratulations to the winning teams, and great job to everyone involved!
“Advancement in Geothermal Energy” Seminar
On 19 November, the IADC KFUPM Student Chapter hosted a highly informative and impactful technical seminar on “Advancement in Geothermal Energy”, featuring industry insights by Dr. Hamed Soroush, Founder and President of TEVERRA.
Dr. Soroush shared valuable perspectives on the emerging frontiers of geothermal energy, offering a deep dive into the technologies, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of this sustainable energy source. His talk was instrumental in bridging the gap between academia and industry, sparking new ideas and inspiration among students, researchers, and faculty at KFUPM.
Winter Desert Camp
The IADC KFUPM Student Chapter, along with other student groups, hosted an unforgettable Winter Desert Camp for the College of Petroleum Engineering & Geosciences.
The event brought together students, faculty, and researchers for a day filled with adventure, meaningful conversations, and community spirit. From traditional desert experiences to fun team building activities, it was an incredible opportunity to connect and recharge.