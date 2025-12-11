DEC Q4 Tech Forum Focuses On Real-Time Centers

On 12 November, attendees at the IADC Drilling Engineers Committee (DEC) Q4 Tech Forum explored the topic “Real-Time Centers – Continued Value Proposition and Evolution: Perspectives from Operators, Drilling Contractors and Service Providers.” The event focused on the evolving role of real-time centers, decision support centers, and real-time operations centers in the drilling space. Real-time centers continue to play a key role in streamlining operational flows, deploying new technology, and enabling engineers to efficiently solve problems and manage drilling. The basis of the forum was recent improvements being implemented and ideas for the future of collaboration using a center concept.

The program consisted of the following presentations:

“Software Tools to Support RTOC: Industry Trends,” Chis Schneider , Corva

“Unifying Real-Time Geology and Drilling: Driving Optimization and 100% In-Zone Placement,” Rafael Aguilar , ROGII

“Next-Gen RTOCs: Patented AI-Powered Remote Execution,” Amir Galaby , DRaaS Command

“The Rise of Real-Time Operating Centers,” Anton Makarov , Altitude EP

“Remote Operations as an Extension of the Rig: An Integrated Contractor-Service Model,” Blair Paul , Nabors

“From Data to Decisions: Improving Operational Consistency,” Stephen Simmons and Michael Richardson , ProDirectional

“West Minerva: Driving Safer, Standardized and High-Performing Offshore Operations,” Richard McConomy , Seadrill

“Enhancing Operational Safety: Petrobras Hold Points and Decision Matrix-Based Maintenance Strategy,” Felipe de Alcantara Vieira and Gabriel Fernando Andriolli, Petrobras

Thank you to the presenters and everyone who joined us for these insightful discussions. Special thanks to Corva for hosting!