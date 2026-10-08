DEC Q3 Tech Forum: Is the Juice Always Worth the Squeeze for MPD?

The IADC Drilling Engineers Committee (DEC) held its Q3 2026 tech forum + happy hour on the afternoon of Wednesday, 2 September, at Eureka Heights Brew Co. in Houston, Texas. Over 100 people turned out for a lively discussion about whether “the juice is always worth the squeeze for MPD.”

The debate-style event focused on MPD technologies and was sponsored by Weatherford and Stena Drilling.

The DEC Committee’s Q4 Tech Forum will take place on 10 November at The Cannon at West Houston from 11:30am – 4:30pm. The event is titled, “The Best of 2026: Firsts, Feats, and Facts.”