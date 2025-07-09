DEC Q2 Tech Forum Explores Innovations in Rig Power Systems

On 1 July, the IADC Drilling Engineers Committee (DEC) hosted its Q2 Tech Forum on the topic “Rig Power Systems – Innovations Delivering Better Performance, Cost and Emissions.” The aim of this forum was to explore where the industry stands today in emissions reduction, fuel efficiency, and the transition to alternative power sources in drilling operations without compromising performance. It highlighted practical applications, lessons learned, and future strategies for optimizing rig power while balancing performance, cost, and sustainability.

The program consisted of the following presentations:

“Drillship Powerplants and Closed Bus,” Codrut Rusu , Transocean

“Regulatory Implications on DP Operations,” Sowkarthika Seetharaman , DNV Maritime

“Kinetic Energy Recovery System – Powerblade,” Andres Aguel , NOV

“Nuclear Power in Offshore Drilling,” Peter Wallace , Lloyd’s Register

“ Scaling Rig Electrification in the US: Technical Considerations and Power System Management Challenges,” Carolina Stopkoski and Rami Barquoni , Canrig

“ Operational Cost Reduction Through Advanced Fuel and GHG Emissions Monitoring,” Juan Carrasquilla , Precision Drilling

“ Sustainable Drilling: Lowering Fuel Costs and Emissions with Natural Gas Engines,” David Azhocar , INNIO Waukesha Engine

“Evaluating Dual Fuel Technologies for Enhanced Sustainability in Drilling Operations,” Sunny Auld, H&P

Thank you to everyone who contributed to these insightful discussions. Special thanks to our event host Transocean and lunch sponsor Siemens Energy!