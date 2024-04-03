DEC Q1 Tech Forum Discusses “Energizing Our Future: Insights from Our New-Gen Engineers”

On 26 March, the IADC Drilling Engineers Committee (DEC) hosted its hybrid Q1 Tech Forum — “Energizing Our Future: Insights from Our New-Gen Engineers.” The event brought together a diverse group of panelists representing operators, contractors, and service providers working in a range of field development roles, from deepwater exploration to unconventional land.

Panelists shared raw insights into their daily grind and highlighted professional challenges they’ve overcome, the biggest hurdles our industry must clear, and the most promising opportunities for our industry today.

Thank you to the panelists, attendees, and everyone driving drilling’s technical renaissance! Let’s keep fostering these vital discussions to continue propelling our industry forward.

Special thanks to Wild Well Control for hosting!