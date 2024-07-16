DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




Curtin University Students Attend Australian Energy Producers Conference

Topics

At the end of May, IADC sponsored 18 students from the IADC Curtin University Student Chapter to attend the Australian Energy Producers Conference and Exhibition in Perth, Australia.

This event provided an invaluable opportunity for students to engage with industry leaders, participate in thought-provoking discussions, and explore the latest advancements in energy production. The conference’s emphasis on achieving net zero emissions by 2050 led to enlightening discussions about Australia’s energy future. 

According to the IADC Curtin Student Chapter: 

“The AEP Conference, supported by IADC, left a lasting impression on our student chapter. The knowledge gained, connections made, and overall experience will undoubtedly serve as a springboard for our future endeavours in the energy industry. We are deeply grateful to the IADC for their continued support and dedication to empowering future energy leaders.”

 

IADC CURTIN UNIVERSITY STUDENT CHAPTER - LINKEDIN

Related posts

16 July 2024

Around 500 Professionals Gather in Madrid for IADC World Drilling 2024

Read more
16 July 2024

IADC Participates in Suriname Energy, Oil & Gas Summit 2024

Read more
16 July 2024

Meet Us On the San Antonio Riverwalk – Venue Change for 2025 Annual General Meeting!

Read more