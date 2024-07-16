Curtin University Students Attend Australian Energy Producers Conference

At the end of May, IADC sponsored 18 students from the IADC Curtin University Student Chapter to attend the Australian Energy Producers Conference and Exhibition in Perth, Australia.

This event provided an invaluable opportunity for students to engage with industry leaders, participate in thought-provoking discussions, and explore the latest advancements in energy production. The conference’s emphasis on achieving net zero emissions by 2050 led to enlightening discussions about Australia’s energy future.

According to the IADC Curtin Student Chapter: