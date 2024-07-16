Curtin University Students Attend Australian Energy Producers Conference

At the end of May, IADC sponsored 18 students from the IADC Curtin University Student Chapter to attend the Australian Energy Producers Conference and Exhibition in Perth, Australia.
This event provided an invaluable opportunity for students to engage with industry leaders, participate in thought-provoking discussions, and explore the latest advancements in energy production. The conference’s emphasis on achieving net zero emissions by 2050 led to enlightening discussions about Australia’s energy future.
According to the IADC Curtin Student Chapter:
“The AEP Conference, supported by IADC, left a lasting impression on our student chapter. The knowledge gained, connections made, and overall experience will undoubtedly serve as a springboard for our future endeavours in the energy industry. We are deeply grateful to the IADC for their continued support and dedication to empowering future energy leaders.”