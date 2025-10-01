DRILLBITS
Crucial Discussions Take Place at IADC HSE & Sustainability Europe Conference

Topics

The 2025 IADC HSE & Sustainability Europe Conference & Exhibition took place 17-18 September at the Mövenpick Hotel in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Keynote presentations were given by Per Gonsholt with Equinor and Professor Lucy Easthope with Whatever Next Productions Ltd. 

Our industry is evolving rapidly, and this conference highlighted critical areas such as:

  • Digital innovation & AI integration
  • Sustainability & environmental responsibility
  • Safety culture & human performance
  • Talent & knowledge management
  • Comprehensive risk management

Thank you to everyone who participated in this important gathering, including attendees, presenters, exhibitors, and sponsors! 

