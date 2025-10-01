Crucial Discussions Take Place at IADC HSE & Sustainability Europe Conference

The 2025 IADC HSE & Sustainability Europe Conference & Exhibition took place 17-18 September at the Mövenpick Hotel in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Keynote presentations were given by Per Gonsholt with Equinor and Professor Lucy Easthope with Whatever Next Productions Ltd.

Our industry is evolving rapidly, and this conference highlighted critical areas such as:

Digital innovation & AI integration

Sustainability & environmental responsibility

Safety culture & human performance

Talent & knowledge management

Comprehensive risk management

Thank you to everyone who participated in this important gathering, including attendees, presenters, exhibitors, and sponsors!