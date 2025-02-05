Congrats to the Recipients of IADC Student Chapter Scholarships!

We’re thrilled to announce the 20 outstanding individuals who have been selected for the inaugural round of the IADC Student Chapter Scholarship Program. These exceptional students represent the bright future of our industry, embodying innovation, passion, and potential:

⭐️ Sak Syn

⭐️ D’André Stephen

⭐️ Ethan Miller

⭐️ Cruz McConnell

⭐️ Drew Acosta

⭐️ Shrey Bhat

⭐️ Sanika Mokashi

⭐️ Kirtan Patel

⭐️ Devanshi Contractor

⭐️ Hesham Elsayed

⭐️ Saad Waseem

⭐️ Ummu-kulthum Lawal

⭐️ Athar Hussain

⭐️ Jemal W. Fentaw

⭐️ Ivory Villegas

⭐️ Ishak Zakaria Madani

⭐️ Timothy McMullen

⭐️ Abdelhakim KHOUISSAT

⭐️ Aluah Rockson

⭐️ Imed Eddine Chaguetmi

Since 2017, IADC Student Chapters have been dedicated to providing students with opportunities that go beyond traditional academic learning. These scholarships are part of our ongoing commitment to encourage and empower the next generation of industry professionals.

Congrats to all the winners – we’re rooting for you!