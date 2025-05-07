Congrats to IADC’s Brooke Polk for Being Named an OTC 2025 Emerging Leader!

Brooke Polk, IADC VP – Accreditation Operations, was recently named a 2025 Emerging Leader by the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC). The prestigious program recognizes young professionals with less than 10 years of experience in the energy industry who have demonstrated exceptional talent, commitment, and promise as future leaders in the offshore energy sector.

Alex Martinez, Chair of the OTC Board, stated:

“Our Emerging Leaders are clear representations of the talent and excellence that will define the next generation of the offshore industry. We’re proud to recognize the contributions of these young professionals and remain eager spectators to the many future accomplishments they will undoubtedly achieve.”

The following honorees were recognized in a special ceremony in the Energy Evolution Exchange Theater and Lounge on Tuesday, 6 May 2025 at NRG Center in Houston.

2025 Emerging Leaders:

Dr. Ellen Reat Wersan , Exploration Geoscientist, Chevron, AAPG

Dr. Yingda Lu , Assistant Professor, Petroleum & Geosystems Engineering Department, The University of Texas at Austin, AlChE

Dr. Olusola Komolafe , Project Engineer, Geosyntec Consultants Inc., ASCE

Brooke Polk , Vice President-Accreditation Operations, International Association of Drilling Contractors, IADC

Gabriel Correa Perocco , Project Manager, MODEC do Brasil, IBP

Dr. Zheng Fan , Assistant Professor, University of Houston, IEEE-OES

Sridhar Krishnamoorthy , Senior Research Fellow, PhD Research Scholar, Indian Institute of Technology Madras Chennai India, MTS

Daniel Toerner , Technical Sales Engineer, Bardex Corporation, SNAME

Olawale Ajayi , Reservoir Engineer, NNPC Limited, SPE

Scott Pisarik, Lead Materials and Corrosion Engineer, Chevron, TMS

IADC wishes to congratulate Brooke and all other recipients on this impressive achievement!