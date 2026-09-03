2027 IADC Conference Lineup Announced!

Where the drilling industry comes together: IADC is pleased to announce its 2027 conference lineup.

IADC Conferences are designed to put the industry’s most important conversations front and center. From evolving challenges and operational realities to new technologies and opportunities, our programs bring together the people shaping the future of drilling.

Hear from industry leaders. Learn from experts and peers. Exchange ideas, build relationships, and gain perspectives you can take back to your organization.

There’s a place for everyone at an IADC Conference—whether you’re looking to learn, share your expertise, showcase your solutions, or connect with the people driving the industry forward.

Make plans now to be part of an IADC Conference next year!