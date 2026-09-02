DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




IADC Latin America Chapter Visits Angola’s National Petroleum Institute

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The IADC Latin America Chapter recently visited INP – Instituto Nacional de Petróleos, Angola’s national petroleum institute, to learn more about the institute’s work training the next generation of energy professionals.

During the visit, Chapter representatives met with INP Director General Alegria Raúl Joaquim, who shared insights into Angola’s energy sector and discussed the institute’s role in developing the industry’s future workforce. Thank you to the entire INP team for hosting the visit. We look forward to future opportunities to collaborate with INP.

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