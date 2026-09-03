IADC ART Committee Hosts AI Literacy & Prompt Workshop

AI Literacy & Prompt Engineering Workshop Equips Members with Practical AI Skills

IADC’s Advanced Rig Technology (ART) Committee hosted an AI Literacy & Prompt Engineering Workshop on 24 August, preceding the IADC Advanced Rig Technology Conference & Exhibition. The workshop was sponsored by Corva.

During the session, participants explored the fundamentals of AI, large language models, and effective AI interaction. They learned how to identify AI opportunities, mitigate risks, apply governance principles, and use prompt engineering techniques to get better results from AI tools like ChatGPT. Attendees then put those techniques and learnings into practice through an in-depth lab focused on real-world AI-augmented analysis and applications.

Thank you to Micah Garrison, VP Supply Chain Management, Patterson UTI, for leading the workshop, and for all who participated.