Commmittee Releases Revised Cybersecurity Guide for the Upstream Energy Sector

The IADC Cybersecurity Committee is pleased to announce the release of its revised Cybersecurity Guide for the Upstream Energy Sector. Expanding the guide’s scope from drilling assets to the entirety of the upstream energy supply chain, IADC looks forward to upstream stakeholders leveraging the guide’s content as a baseline framework for identifying, prioritizing, and mitigating cyber risk for vital intra and inter-organizational connectivity necessary for digitally secure onshore and offshore operations.

This updated guide provides a performance-focused framework to assist upstream organizations with sustaining cybersecure systems’ integrity that is critical to safeguarding upstream operations. With incorporation of best-practice recommendations, updated standards, and an industry-specific operations assessment questionnaire, this guide underscores IADC’s ongoing commitment to supporting the upstream energy community in maintaining secure, reliable, and efficient operations in an increasingly digital environment.