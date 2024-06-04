DRILLBITS
Young Professionals Committee Offers Upcoming Networking and Professional Development Events

Topics

Calling all Young Professionals!

IADC’s Young Professionals (YP) Committee is gearing up to offer several upcoming events this summer for YPs in the industry that offer both networking and professional development opportunities:

 

20 June: Luncheon with Leaders

Offered for the first time as a hybrid event. The theme is Education, Designations, & Professional Development: Choosing what is right for you.

Luncheon with Leaders

22 June: Houston Astros game

Join your YP peers in the industry for networking and fun!

Astros Networking

1 August: YP Summit

This full-day event will offer a platform for YPs to network, exchange knowledge, and discuss key trends and challenges with peers as the next generation of talent in the industry.

Young Professionals Summit

