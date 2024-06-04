Young Professionals Committee Offers Upcoming Networking and Professional Development Events

Calling all Young Professionals!
IADC’s Young Professionals (YP) Committee is gearing up to offer several upcoming events this summer for YPs in the industry that offer both networking and professional development opportunities:
Calling all Young Professionals!
IADC’s Young Professionals (YP) Committee is gearing up to offer several upcoming events this summer for YPs in the industry that offer both networking and professional development opportunities:
20 June: Luncheon with Leaders
Offered for the first time as a hybrid event. The theme is Education, Designations, & Professional Development: Choosing what is right for you.
22 June: Houston Astros game
Join your YP peers in the industry for networking and fun!
1 August: YP Summit
This full-day event will offer a platform for YPs to network, exchange knowledge, and discuss key trends and challenges with peers as the next generation of talent in the industry.
Send comments/questions to drillbits@iadc.org.