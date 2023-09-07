DRILLBITS
Upcoming Professional Development Webinar on “Negotiations”

Topics

14 September, 8:30 a.m. CDT
Via Zoom only
Presenters: Isabela Louback & Stacey Earley

The IADC Young Professionals Committee invites you to attend the next Professional Development Webinar on 14 September to hear the insightful remarks of two industry leaders with diverse experience in negotiations. Transocean’s Stacey Earley, Director of Marketing & Contracts, will join Precision Drilling’s Isabela LoubackGlobal Director of Procurement, S&OP. Stacey and Isabela will both discuss their success stories built from a broad set of experiences across our industry, offer strategies for success in business and personal negotiations, and field questions from our membership.

LEARN MORE & REGISTER

