Register Now for the DEC Q1 Tech Forum – “Advancing Drilling Technology”

The IADC Drilling Engineers Committee (DEC) Q1 Tech Forum will focus on “Advancing Drilling Technology: The Role of Collaborative Industry Projects in Innovation and Development.”

Join the DEC for an exclusive event tailored for Drilling Engineers in the Energy industry, centered around collaboration for driving innovation and technological advancements. A diverse group of industry experts will shed light on various collaborative efforts, including formal Joint-Industry Projects (JIPs), university-led research and development programs, and broader initiatives within different industry forums such as the IADC Committees.

Historically, some of the most groundbreaking solutions have emerged from collaborative environments, significantly enhancing operational efficiency, boosting output, reducing costs, and minimizing carbon emissions. Recent advances in data analytics and artificial intelligence have enabled companies to optimize complex processes and respond more effectively to market volatility and disruptions. Looking ahead, the importance of collaborative projects and fostering creative ideas will be even more critical for industry resilience as we navigate the Energy Transition.

Don’t miss this opportunity to engage with industry experts and actively contribute to the future of drilling technology!

Date: 18 March 2025

Time: 8:30 am – 12 pm (Central Time)

The event will be both in-person and virtual/online. The in-person event will be held at Premium Oilfield Technologies, 10600 W Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX 77064. There is limited seating. Please register early to ensure your seat. For virtual attendees, a zoom invitation will be emailed the day before the meeting.

Special thanks to our event host Premium Oilfield Technologies!

For questions about the DEC, contact Linda Hsieh, +1 713 292 1945 or linda.hsieh@iadc.org.