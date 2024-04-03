KFUPM Student Chapter Members Gain Insight at ADES Company Tour

The IADC King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals (KFUPM) Student Chapter recently had an opportunity to visit ADES – Advanced Energy Systems Company. During the visit, students toured the ADES facility and gained invaluable insights into the company’s rich history, remarkable upgrades, and robust safety policies.

Engaging sessions led by the ADES team enlightened the students about the evolution of the company, showcasing the commitment to innovation and excellence in the oil and gas industry.

According to the KFUPM Student Chapter: