Don’t Miss the IADC Young Professionals Summit this Month!

The 2025 IADC Young Professionals (YP) Summit is a one-day event designed specifically for the next generation of drilling industry talent.

Why Attend? The summit is an opportunity for YPs to connect with peers, learn from industry professionals, and discuss real-world challenges with others who understand their journey.

We’ll be exploring many topics, including:

Professional Development:

Career advancement strategies

Navigating oil & gas industry cycles

Personal Growth:

Mental health and wellness resources

Financial planning insights

Work-life balance strategies

Industry Insights:

Keynote addresses from operator and contractor leaders

Knowledge exchange on current trends and challenges

Expert analysis of AI’s industry implications

This event sold out last year, so register soon to secure your seat!