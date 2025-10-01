Don’t Miss the IADC Young Professionals Summit this Month!

The 2025 IADC Young Professionals (YP) Summit is a one-day event designed specifically for the next generation of drilling industry talent.
Why Attend? The summit is an opportunity for YPs to connect with peers, learn from industry professionals, and discuss real-world challenges with others who understand their journey.
We’ll be exploring many topics, including:
Professional Development:
- Career advancement strategies
- Navigating oil & gas industry cycles
Personal Growth:
- Mental health and wellness resources
- Financial planning insights
- Work-life balance strategies
Industry Insights:
- Keynote addresses from operator and contractor leaders
- Knowledge exchange on current trends and challenges
- Expert analysis of AI’s industry implications
This event sold out last year, so register soon to secure your seat!