DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




Attendees Discuss “Driving Peak Performance Through Interoperability” at DEC Q2 Tech Forum

Topics

On 2 June, Members gathered at the Noble office for the IADC Drilling Engineering Committee’s Q2 Tech Forum, which discussed “The One Rig Approach: Driving Peak Performance Through Interoperability.” The forum sought to establish a rigorous and shared understanding of the current state of data interoperability within the drilling industry, encompassing an assessment of existing contributions, established frameworks, and the technical and commercial gaps that remain.

Thank you to the presenters who shared on the following topics: 

 “From Fleet Homogeneity to Global Interoperability: An Architectural Approach to the One Rig Vision,” Paul Landrio, H&P

Managing Control Handoffs Between Rig and Cloud,” William Fox, Corva

Demonstration of the D-WIS Interoperability Framework Applied to Autonomous Drilling Operations,” Benoit Daireaux, NORCE

How Platforms Are Reshaping Drilling Automation,” Arima Ayanambakkam and Brandon Rosler, Nabors Industries

 “Building a Data Quality Foundation for AI-Ready Drilling,” Rob Blue, Juniper

“Interoperability Framework for Drilling Automation Systems,” Samba Ba and Gerardo Hernandez, SLB

Interoperability Panel: One Drilling Contractor’s Perspective, moderated by Kenza Ait, Nabors

  • Brennan Landry, Project Manager, Horizon56
  • Drew Ryser, Technology Project Manager, Noble
  • Paul Sullivan, Innovation Portfolio Manager, Noble
  • Danielle Chrun, Senior Reliability Analyst, Noble
  • Dustin Stringer, Global HSE Director, Noble
  • Bernardo Braunstein, Manager Operational Technology Data, Noble

Special thanks to Noble for providing the venue and hosting the networking lunch!

IADC DRILLING ENGINEERS COMMITTEE

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