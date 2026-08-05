ART Committee Spark Tank Event Series Cultivates Innovation

On 28 July, the IADC Advanced Rig Technology (ART) Committee held another edition of its Spark Tank series. Spark Tank is a forum to “spark” new thinking, providing active and aspiring technology entrepreneurs with a new opportunity to pitch their products and ideas to a panel of drilling contractors, operators, and service companies (“sharks”).

The purpose is to provide insights (“sparks”) to technology developers into what matters to those they are innovating for. There is sometimes a vast disconnect between a good idea and a great product, and these events attempt to close that gap in a good-natured, productive manner. Spark Tank presentations will allow the Sharks to ask questions and provide technical and business feedback from the perspective of the product’s intended end user.

Thank you to the presenters who shared on the following topics:

“AI Agent for Automating Bit Dull Grading”: Oxana Gubaidullina, Gain.Energy

“An Operating System for Wells, Starting with a Physics-AI Drilling Digital Twin”: Sai Rao, drillers.ai

“Advanced Hydrogen Injection System: Superior Fuel Consumption Reduction and Emissions Performance”: Matt Eve, Sophia Oilfield Supply Services, and Carlos Benedito, ICBC

“AI for Well Planning Optimization”: Viswanath Avasarala, DeepIQ

Special thanks, as well, to the event’s Drilling Sharks: