Agenda Available for DEC Q1 Tech Forum “Is Drilling Engineering Evolving? How is AI Enabling?”

The IADC Drilling Engineers Committee’s Q1 Technology Forum on 26th March will explore “Is Drilling Engineering Evolving? How is AI Enabling?” What emerging processes and technologies — such as Generative AI — are redefining well value? Drilling engineers are pivotal in well construction, influencing design, delivery and interventions through established workflows and decision-making frameworks. Increasing connectivity across stakeholders — from subsurface to abandonment — has introduced advanced tools that impact the entire well lifecycle.

The forum will examine the development and application of next-generation drilling tools, workflows and processes, and how they integrate human expertise. Topics include well design, operational reporting, preventive maintenance, KPI-driven performance tracking and continuous improvement strategies. Does AI truly transform data capture, job roles and operational reporting?

This event will be held both in-person and online. The in-person venue is Wild Well Control, 2202 Oil Center Ct, Houston, 77073.

Special thanks to our event host Wild Well Control! 

For more information, contact Linda Hsieh, linda.hsieh@iadc.org, +1-713-292-1945, ext 219.

