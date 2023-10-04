“Celebrating Safety” – Member Highlights from September

IADC’s “Celebrating Safety” Campaign
IADC’s ongoing “Celebrating Safety” campaign highlights, recognizes, and celebrates Members for their commitment to health and safety. The goal of the campaign is to showcase rig crews that have reached HSE milestones and share noteworthy health and safety best practices. This is a part of IADC’s ongoing effort to keep safety in the spotlight and applaud Members for their excellent work in this area.
Valaris
Valaris 117
1 year with no Recordable Incidents
Valiant Oman Oilfield Services
Rig 37 (140)
3 years without a Lost Time Injury
Vantage Drilling
Platinum Explorer
3 years without a Lost Time Injury
About IADC’s Incident Statistics Program
IADC’s Incident Statistics Program was initially created to track safety and accident information across the drilling industry. To achieve this goal, it has a three-prong mandate:
- To record data reflecting accident experience, which can be compared to other industries
- To identify causes and trends of drilling industry injuries
- To provide a means of recognizing rig crews for outstanding safety performance
This data is collected and published in ISP Quarterly Summary Reports, which include a year-to-date summary. ISP data is also published on an annual basis and is available on our website.
Since 1962, participation in the ISP has been voluntary and open to all drilling contractors. However, a company must participate in the ISP and be a Member of IADC in order to qualify for rig/unit recognition.
The IADC Incident Statistics Program provides for the recognition of drilling rigs that achieve a one-year period without a lost time incident or illness. The ISP also provides for recognition of drilling rigs that achieve the accomplishment of operation for a one-year period without a recordable incident or illness, with IADC ISP plaques available to order on an annual basis.
IADC’s “Celebrating Safety” campaign includes recognition on our social media platforms (LinkedIn & Facebook) and our monthly eNewsletter DrillBits. If you’re interested in participating, please email Katie Carr, Senior Coordinator – External Communications, at Katie.Carr@iadc.org.